    Coronavirus Scare: Army sets up quarantine facility for Indians returning from Wuhan

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 31: The Indian Army has set up a quarantine facility in Manesar near Delhi to keep around 300 Indian students being evacuated from China's Hubei province in view of the outbreak of coronavirus.

    Officials said the Indian Army has created the facility near Manesar where the students can be monitored for any signs of infection for a duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members.

    An Air India flight was sent to Wuhan on Friday to bring back the Indian students stuck in Hubei province, the epicentre of coronavirus.

    The flight is expected to reach India at around 2 am on Saturday. The procedure of screening and quarantine will comprise two steps.

    The first one will be at the Indira Gandhi International airport followed by quarantine at Manesar, an official said.

    "If any individual is suspected to be infected, he/she will be shifted to the isolation ward at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment," he said.

    Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 17:01 [IST]
