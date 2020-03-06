Coronavirus Scare: Another case confirmed in Delhi, total number now 31

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 06: The number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 31, as another Delhi resident has tested positive. The person has a travel history of Thailand and Malaysia, is stable and under constant observation.

The first three cases were reported from Kerala and all three have recovered. Two people diagnosed with the disease have been admitted to a hospital in Jaipur and one in Hyderabad and the rest are in hospitals in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Health Ministry has issued an advisory, which asks states to prevent mass gatherings, as the same have been known to spread coronavirus fast; the disease is known for spreading through communities having close contact.

There are now a total of 95,265 reported cases of coronavirus globally and 3,281 deaths. In the past 24 hours, China reported 143 cases and most of them have been reported from the Hubei province, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said at its daily briefing.