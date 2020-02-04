Coronavirus scare: Air India to suspend Delhi-Hong Kong flights from Feb 8

New Delhi, Feb 04: Air India on Tuesday said it is suspending its Delhi-Hong Kong flight from February 8, hours after the authorities there confirmed the death of a patient with the new coronavirus.

"In view of the coronavirus issue Air India is suspending its flights to Hong Kong after flying AI314 on the 7th of February 2020," said Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani on Twitter.

The Kerala government on Monday declared coronavirus a 'state disaster' after the third person tested positive for the virus in Kasargod.

India reported a third case of novel coronavirus with another person from Kerala, who recently returned from China, testing positive for the infection.

As many as 130 samples have been tested of which 128 have been found to be negative so far. The death toll in the coronavirus epidemic, the epicentre of which is China, soared to 425.