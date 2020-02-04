  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus scare: Air India to suspend Delhi-Hong Kong flights from Feb 8

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 04: Air India on Tuesday said it is suspending its Delhi-Hong Kong flight from February 8, hours after the authorities there confirmed the death of a patient with the new coronavirus.

    "In view of the coronavirus issue Air India is suspending its flights to Hong Kong after flying AI314 on the 7th of February 2020," said Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani on Twitter.

    Coronavirus scare: Air India to suspend Delhi-Hong Kong flights from Feb 8

    The Kerala government on Monday declared coronavirus a 'state disaster' after the third person tested positive for the virus in Kasargod.

    Existing visas no longer valid for Chinese citizens: India amid Coronavirus scare

    India reported a third case of novel coronavirus with another person from Kerala, who recently returned from China, testing positive for the infection

    As many as 130 samples have been tested of which 128 have been found to be negative so far. The death toll in the coronavirus epidemic, the epicentre of which is China, soared to 425.

    More AIR INDIA News

    Read more about:

    air india coronavirus hong kong

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 13:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X