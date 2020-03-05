  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus scare: 1,252 persons quarantined in Kolkata; Helpline set up

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 05: Over 1,200 persons who arrived in West Bengal from countries under the grip of coronavirus have so far been quarantined, a health department official said on Thursday.

    Coronavirus scare: 1,252 persons quarantined in Kolkata; Helpline set up

    Altogether, 1,252 persons were placed under surveillance till March 4 and of them, the surveillance period of 115 is over, the official said. One person is admitted to an isolation facility, while 1,136 are under home surveillance, he said, adding that they are in a stable condition.

    Till date, 29 samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune and ICMR-NICED, Kolkata and none have tested positive, the official said. As a pre-emptive measure, 92 beds in different hospitals across the state have been kept ready, he added.

    A health department statement said a total of 42,913 travellers have been screened at Kolkata and Bagdogra airports till March 4, while 87,871 persons have been screened at seven checkpoints along the borders with Nepal and Bangladesh. Also, 3,132 crew members of different ships have been screened at the three ports in the state, it said.

    Minister of State for Health Chandrima Bhattacharya said the state government has made all preparations to tackle coronavirus. The health department has set up 24x7 helpines -- 1800 313 444 222 / 033 2341 2600.

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus kolkata

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X