    Coronavirus: SC to limit functioning drastically

    New Delhi, Mar 13: The Supreme Court has decided to limit its sittings starting Monday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

    The functioning would be drastically limited. Few Benches would function to hear matters of urgency only. It is however unclear how long these preventive measures would be in force.

    Total confirmed cases of Coronavirus in India spikes to 81

    Meanwhile Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry said till now, there are 81 confirmed cases in India, out of which 64 are Indians, 16 Italians and 1 Canadian national.

    The Government has brought 42,296 passengers under community surveillance, out of which 2,559 were symptomatic and 522 hospitalized including 17 foreign nationals, the health ministry also said.

    Story first published: Friday, March 13, 2020, 17:44 [IST]
