Coronavirus roundup today: List of confirmed cases in India, fresh guidelines issued

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 18: The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 151 on Wednesday after fresh cases were reported from several states, the Health Ministry said. The cases include 22 foreign nationals and three persons who died in Delhi, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Maharashtra tops the list with 42 confirmed cases and one death so far, while in Kerala, the number of confirmed cases reached 29, including 3 people who were cured for the COVID-19.

The first confirmed case was also reported in Haryana, where a 29-year-old woman in Gurugram who has travel history to Malaysia and Indonesia tested positive for coronavirus, a top health official said on Tuesday. The woman works for a Gurugram-based company.

Total deaths in India: 3

Karnataka: 1

Delhi: 1

Maharashtra: 1

States/UT with confirmed positive cases:

Maharasthra: 42 (including 3 foreigners)

Kerala: 27 (including 2 foreigners)

Punjab: 1

Delhi: 10

Jammu and Kashmir: 3

Ladakh: 8

Rajasthan: 4 (including 2 foreigners)

Uttar Pradesh: 17 (including 1 foreigners)

Karnataka: 13

Tamil Nadu: 1

Telangana: 6 (including 2 foreigners)

Haryana: 16 (including 14 foreigners)

Andhra Pradesh: 1

Uttarakhand: 1

Odisha: 1

Pondicherry: 1

Punjab: 1

West Bengal: 1

What are the rules of social distancing?

While responding to the coronavirus outbreak, governments around the world have called for social distancing. The governments say that social distancing will help limit the spread of the virus.

So, How do you practice social distancing:

Avoid public spaces and unwanted social gatherings. Events with large numbers of people or crowds should be avoided. This would lower the chance that you will be exposed to the virus.

Working from home is also another way of social distancing. The World Health Organisation says one must maintain at least 3 feet distance between yourself and the one who is coughing or sneezing. This is because when someone coughs, they spray small liquid droplets from their nose or mouth which may contain the virus. If you are too close, your breathe in the droplets, including the virus if the person coughing has the disease.

What you should do:

Avoid unwanted travel

Avoid large crowds

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Practice respiratory hygiene

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing, seek medical care early

Stay informed and follow advice given by your healthcare provider

Govt guidelines for management of dead bodies infected with Covid-19

Standard Precautions to be followed by health care workers while handling dead bodies of Covid-19.

Standard infection prevention control practices should be followed at all times.

These include:

Hand hygiene

Use of personal protective equipment (e.g., water resistant apron, gloves, masks, eyewear)

Safe handling of sharps

Disinfect bag housing dead body; instruments and devices used on the patient

Disinfect linen. Clean and disinfect environmental surfaces

For more click here.

List of affected countries worldwide:

Sr No Countries Total Cases Total Deaths Total Recovered 1 China 80,881 3,326 68,709 2 Italy 27,980 2,158 2,749 3 Iran 17,361 1,135 5,389 4 South Korea 8,413 84 1,540 5 Spain 13,716 598 1,081 6 Germany 9,919 26 71 7 France 7,730 175 602 8 USA 6,524 116 106 9 Switzerland 2,742 27 15 10 Norway 1,523 4 1