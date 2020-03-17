Coronavirus roundup today: Death toll in India spikes, fresh guidelines issued

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 18: Coronavirus or Covid-19 has claimed another life in India taking the overall death toll to 4. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 178 on Thursday after fresh cases were reported from several states, the Health Ministry said.

Total deaths in India: 4

Punjab: 1

Karnataka: 1

Delhi: 1

Maharashtra: 1

States/UT with confirmed positive cases:

Kerala: 27 (including 2 foreigners)

Punjab: 2 Delhi: 12 (including one foreigner)

Jammu and Kashmir: 4

Ladakh: 8

Rajasthan: 4 (including 2 foreigners)

Uttar Pradesh: 18 (including one foreigner)

Maharashtra: 49 (including 3 foreigners)

Karnataka: 15

Tamil Nadu: 3

Telangana: 13 (including 2 foreigners)

Haryana: 17 (including 14 foreigners)

Andhra Pradesh: 2

Uttarakhand: 1

Odisha: 1

West Bengal: 1

Chandigarh: 1

Chhattisgarh: 1

Puducherry: 1

Total recovered: 15

Health Ministry issues SOPs for passenger movement at airports

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday issued the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for passenger movement post disembarkation at airports and for their quarantine in the country. The ministry officials have explained the quarantine measures for international passengers also, and clarified about the penal action against those found to be violating them.

Ministry of Civil Aviation would instruct the Airport Authorities to stagger the arrival of flights from COVID19 affected areas so that the flow of passengers is maintained for the screening of passengers.

From the dedicated aerobridges, the passengers will arrive escorted by Airline Staff to the APHO Health Counters for Initial Thermal Screening, where symptomatic passengers would be isolated and moved to designated hospital as per the existing SOPs.

After screening, the remaining asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to move to the designated Immigration Counters with passports and a copy of the SRF (Self-Reporting Form) as per the existing SOP. A

Note: Airlines staff in the aircraft and at ground will ensure that the arriving passengers have filled their SRFs properly.

Though the passengers will be directed to the designated Immigration Counters, in case any passenger presents himself at any other counter, the Immigration staff would direct him to the designated counters.

After clearance of immigration, the passport of the passengers shall be retained by the Immigration officials. Passengers in batches of 30, will be handed over to the escort team (24x7 - 5 member Team, Headed by CISF and comprising representative from DIAL, Airlines and Delhi Police). The passports of these passengers would be handed over by the Immigration staff to the Team Lead (CISF officer).

THE PASSPORTS SHALL NOT BE HANDED OVER TO THE PASSENGERS, AT ANY COST.

The Team, along with the passengers shall move to the luggage belts to collect the luggage. If there is any delay/missing luggage in the case of any/few passengers, the respective passenger shall stay behind along with a team member and the rest of the team and passengers shall proceed further

through the customs.

If there is any delay in the Customs Clearance, the respective passenger shall stay behind along with a team member, while the rest of the team and passengers shall proceed further.

The team along with the passengers shall move to the designated triage area manned by Delhi State Govt. Officials with logistics like Laptops, etc. The Control Room In-charge would perform the functions of supervision and coordination.

There would be a control room at the triage area and 5 screening counters manned by medical officers and para-medical staff deputed by Delhi Government.

For more click here.

List of affected countries worldwide:

Sr No Countries Total Cases Total Deaths Total Recovered 1 China 80,881 3,326 68,709 2 Italy 27,980 2,158 2,749 3 Iran 17,361 1,135 5,389 4 South Korea 8,413 84 1,540 5 Spain 13,716 598 1,081 6 Germany 9,919 26 71 7 France 7,730 175 602 8 USA 6,524 116 106 9 Switzerland 2,742 27 15 10 Norway 1,523 4 1