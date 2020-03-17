  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test Supreme Court
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Robots in Kerala dispensing sanitisers, advices people how to prevent

    By
    |

    Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 17: An unique step taken in Kerala to curb the pandemic disease COVID-19 the world dealing with now. A video posted by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shows robots dispensing sanitisers in a building in Kerala.

    These robots were also seen giving advise to people on how to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

    Coronavirus: Robots in Kerala dispensing sanitisers, advices people how to prevent

    Kerala has been taking proactive measures in the face of the outbreak; even distributing food to students at home who would not be able to avail mid day meals.

    The number of novel coronavirus cases in the country rose to 125 on Tuesday including 17 foreign nationals, the Union health ministry said. One new case has been reported from Ladakh, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, and Kerala, each.

      NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 17th, 2020

      Disgusting video shows woman licking flight toilet seat in 'coronavirus challenge’ on TikTok

      Meanwhile, Italy reported 349 more deaths in a single day, taking their total death toll to over 2,000, AFP news agency reported.

      The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against coronavirus has begun in Seattle, US health officials said.

      The Coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak has caused over 182,438 total worldwide cases and with a death toll of 7,157 as of March 17 morning.

      China has the highest number of fatalities at 3,213, followed by Italy with 2,158 deaths and almost 28,000 cases.

      More ROBOTS News

      Read more about:

      robots kerala advice coronavirus video

      Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 10:40 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 17, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X