Coronavirus: Recovered patients 3.41 times active cases, says health ministry

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 25: With a record 66,550 patients recovering from COVID-19 in a day, the total recoveries have surged to 24.04 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 75.92 per cent, while the active cases comprise only 22.24 per cent of the total cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

In a testimony of the government''s policy of testing aggressively, tracking comprehensively and treating efficiently, the total number of recoveries have outpaced the active cases by more than 17 lakh.

"The steadily falling COVID-19 case fatality rates stands at 1.84 per cent as on date. There has been more than 100 per cent increase in the recoveries in the last 25 days," the ministry highlighted.

"India''s recovery rate amongst the COVID-19 patients has reached 75.92 per cent. The recovered patients are 3.41 times the active cases, as on date," it said.

The Health Ministry said 66,550 COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged in a span of 24 hours, and asserted that the collaborative and strategic measures led by the Union Government and implemented by the states and UTs are showing results.

The record high recoveries have ensured that the active cases of coronavirus infection, the "actual caseload" of the country, comprises only 22.24 per cent of the total cases.

As a result of the combined efforts of the Union government and the states and UTs, there have been focused and effective measures of testing, containment through surveillance and contact tracing, isolation in home setting and institutions, coupled with efficient treatment in upgraded medical infrastructure through three categories of COVID facilities, the ministry said.

These comprise the Dedicated COVID Care Centres, Dedicated COVID Health Centres and Dedicated COVID Hospitals. These sustained measures have collectively borne results. The steadily falling case fatality rates stands at 1.84 per cent today.

With 60,975 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India''s COVID-19 tally rose to 31,67,323, while the death-toll climbed to 58,390, with 848 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.