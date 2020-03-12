Coronavirus: Rashtrapti Bhavan closes all public visits from Friday

New Delhi, Mar 12: The Rashtrapati Bhavan has closed all public tour visits from Friday as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus, official spokesman said on Thursday.

A brief statement released by the spokesman said the presidential house will remain closed for exploratory tour visit from Friday till further orders.

"Moreover, the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex (RBMC) and the Change of Guard ceremony will not be open to public till further notice," the spokesman said.