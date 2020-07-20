YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: Raipur, Birgaon Municipal corporation areas call for 7-day lockdown from July 22

    By
    |

    Chhattisgarh, July 20: With a rise in number or coronavirus cases, the district administration has announced a 7-day lockdown in Raipur and Birgaon Municipal corporation areas from July 22.

    lockdown

    According to Raipur district Administration, tThe lockdown will stay effective till July 28 in both the areas.

    India’s COVID-19 recovery stands at 6,77,422

    However, essential services will be exempted during this phase. The government, semi-government and private offices will remain shut during this period.

    On Sunday, Raipur alone had 1,172 positive cases, including 621 active cases. On July 19, as many as 159 new coronavirus positive cases were reported across Chhattisgarh, taking the total number of positive cases in Chhattisgarh to 5,407.

    COVID-19 recoveries outnumber active cases by over 3 lakh: Centre

    The number of COVID-19 cases in India surpassed the 40,000 mark for the first time since the outbreak on Sunday. The national tally of infections has now gone past the 1.1 million mark with 1,00,000 cases being reported in three days.

    According to health ministry, India reported 40,118 cases and 675 deaths on Sunday. The national tally stood at 11,16,597, while the death toll is at 27,487.

    Nearly half the news cases came from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir reported record single-day case spikes on Sunday.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pandemic

    Story first published: Monday, July 20, 2020, 9:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 20, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue