Coronavirus: Raipur, Birgaon Municipal corporation areas call for 7-day lockdown from July 22

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chhattisgarh, July 20: With a rise in number or coronavirus cases, the district administration has announced a 7-day lockdown in Raipur and Birgaon Municipal corporation areas from July 22.

According to Raipur district Administration, tThe lockdown will stay effective till July 28 in both the areas.

However, essential services will be exempted during this phase. The government, semi-government and private offices will remain shut during this period.

On Sunday, Raipur alone had 1,172 positive cases, including 621 active cases. On July 19, as many as 159 new coronavirus positive cases were reported across Chhattisgarh, taking the total number of positive cases in Chhattisgarh to 5,407.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India surpassed the 40,000 mark for the first time since the outbreak on Sunday. The national tally of infections has now gone past the 1.1 million mark with 1,00,000 cases being reported in three days.

According to health ministry, India reported 40,118 cases and 675 deaths on Sunday. The national tally stood at 11,16,597, while the death toll is at 27,487.

Nearly half the news cases came from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir reported record single-day case spikes on Sunday.