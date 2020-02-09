  • search
    Coronavirus: Pune man quarantined

    New Delhi, Feb 09: A 26-year-old man from Pune in Maharashtra, who recently returned from Philippines via Hong Kong and Singapore, was on Saturday evening admitted in the quarantine facility here for suspected novel Coronavirus infection.

    The man developed symptoms like bodyache and weakness on February 7, an official of the civic-run Naidu Hospital informed.

    "New admission after 7:00 pm. 26/m Pune residentwho had stayed in Philippinesfor 28 days and transit at Honkong and Singapore before his arrival in India on 2/2/2020," reads a message sent to PTI by the official.

    Coronavirus death toll in China touches 803, cases exceed 37,000

    Since January 18, a total of 35 patients were admitted to isolation wards at hospitals in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar and a few other cities.

    Samples of 30 of these patients tested negative for the virus, while reports of five others were yet to be received from Pune-based National Institute of Virology, an official statement had said.

    Of the total 18,084 passengers screened at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai since January 18, a total of 140 passengers had returned from the coronavirus-hit areas.

    No confirmed case of coronavirus infection has been found in Maharashtra.

    Story first published: Sunday, February 9, 2020, 9:46 [IST]
