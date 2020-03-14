Coronavirus outbreak: Confirmed cases in India rise to 83; 10 recovered

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 14: The total number of people infected with the coronavirus has spiked to 83 in India, while seven more people have been cured of the disease and discharged from various hospitals across India. The total number of patients who have been cured in India is now 10.

Of the seven recently cured cases of Covid-19, five are from Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi.

A 68-year-old woman in Delhi became the country's second victim of coronavirus on Friday as several states went into battle mode to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Cases of the infection have been reported from at least 11 states and territories, including Delhi, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Kerala, where three patients were discharged last month after they recovered.

Coronavirus, a pandemic that has infected 1,31,500 people in 116 countries and territories and killed more than 5,000 is not a health emergency and there is no need to panic.

The Centre has also decided to allow international traffic only through 19 border checkposts out of 37 and continue the suspension of Indo-Bangladesh cross border passenger trains and buses till April 15, or earlier, if so decided.

Officials disclosed that 42,000 people across the country are under community surveillance.