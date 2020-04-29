  • search
    Coronavirus positive cases in India tally rises to 31,787; Death toll at 1,008

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 29: The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 31,787 on Wednesday, 29 April. According to the Health Ministry data, this includes 22,982 active cases, 1,008 deaths, 7,796 patients who have been cured or discharged and one who has migrated.

    Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday announced that the curfew in the state will be extended by two more weeks till 17 May, though a four-hour relaxation from the lockdown will be granted everyday from 7 am to 11 am, in areas that are not marked as red or containment zones.

    During the four-hour period, people can come out of their houses and certain shops can open, he said in a video message.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 29, 2020, 17:56 [IST]
