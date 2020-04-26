Coronavirus positive cases in India rises to 26,496; Death toll at 824

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 26: As the total number of the novel coronavirus cases in the country crossed 26,000, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 26 April, will address the nation in his monthly Mann-ki-Baat programme. This is his second radio address since the initial lockdown was announced on 25 March to curb the spread of the virus.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 26,496 on Sunday, with the tally including 19,868 active cases, 824 deaths, 5,803 cured or discharged patients and one migrated patient, according to the Health Ministry figures.

WHO warns over coronavirus immunity as global death toll nears 200,000

Meanwhile, the Delhi government agreed to implement the Home Ministry's order on opening of shops amid lockdown, PTI reported on Saturday, citing officials. Late on Friday, the Centre had issued guidelines on the opening of certain shops, while asserting the need to follow social distancing.