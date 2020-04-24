Coronavirus positive cases in India rises to 23,452; death toll at 723

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 24: In its biggest single-day jump since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, India on Friday reported 1,752 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total to 23,452.

The number of deaths rose to 723 with 37 more people dying from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

The previous highest single day increase was on April 20 when 1,540 cases were reported.

Apart from that, 4,813 patients who were infected with Covid-19, have been discharged or cured of the virus while one has migrated from the country.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra remained the worst hit state after recording the highest single-day spike yesterday. The total number of cases in the state surged to 6,430 with 283 deaths.

The highest number of cases were reported from Mumbai with more than 4,000 positive Covid-19 patients.

Maharashtra was followed by Gujarat, which has crossed 2,500-mark with 2,624 cases and 112 deaths, according to the latest data.