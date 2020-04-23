Coronavirus positive cases in India rises to 21,393, death toll at 681

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 23: India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 21,393 on Thursday, 23 April. This number includes 16,454 active cases, 681 deaths, and 4,258 recoveries.

As many as 3,000 coronavirus tests are being conducted in Gujarat everyday and there is no plan to reduce it, a senior official said while dismissing rumours that the state government has reduced COVID-19 testing.

The Gujarat government has also decided to declare the figures of coronavirus tests and deaths only once in 24 hours, instead of the present practice of providing the details twice a day, state principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pausing immigration for 60 days to protect the jobs of Americans laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temporary suspension of immigration will affect those who are legally seeking entry into the United States for employment purposes but not the ones who are already living in the country, the order said.