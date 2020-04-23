Coronavirus positive cases in India rises to 21,393, death toll at 681

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 23: India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 21,393 on Thursday, 23 April. This number includes 16,454 active cases, 681 deaths, and 4,258 recoveries.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order pausing immigration for 60 days to protect the jobs of Americans laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temporary suspension of immigration will affect those who are legally seeking entry into the United States for employment purposes but not the ones who are already living in the country, the order said.