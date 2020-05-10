  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus positive cases in India nears 63,000-mark, 127 deaths in 24 hours

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 10: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to rush Central teams to 10 COVID-19 hit states, which are witnessing high case load and spurt in numbers, reported IANS.

    Coronavirus positive cases in India nears 63,000-mark, 127 deaths in 24 hours

    The states include Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

    Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India neared the 60,000-mark on Saturday, 9 May.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    Story first published: Sunday, May 10, 2020, 9:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 10, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X