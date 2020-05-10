Coronavirus positive cases in India nears 63,000-mark, 127 deaths in 24 hours

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 10: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has decided to rush Central teams to 10 COVID-19 hit states, which are witnessing high case load and spurt in numbers, reported IANS.

The states include Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India neared the 60,000-mark on Saturday, 9 May.