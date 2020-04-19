  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus positive cases in India mount to 15,707, death toll surpasses 500-mark

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 19: The total number of positive cases in India on Sunday, 19 April, crossed the 15,000 mark with the number of deaths standing at at least 507.

    Addressing the daily briefing on COVID-19, on Saturday, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry Lav Aggarwal had said that no new cases have been reported in 45 districts across 23 states in the last 14 days.

    Coronavirus positive cases in India mount to 15,707, death toll surpass 500-mark

    The Union Health Ministry also issued an advisory against spraying of disinfectant on people for COVID-19 management, stating that it was physically and psychologically harmful.

    COVID-19: Drugs with less than 60 per cent residual shelf life allowed to be imported on condition

    Even if a person is potentially exposed with the COVID-19 virus, spraying the external part of the body does not kill the virus that has entered the body, it said, adding there is no scientific evidence to suggest that they are effective even in disinfecting the outer clothing/body in an effective manner.

    The ministry said it has received many queries regarding the efficacy (if any) of use disinfectants such as sodium hypochlorite spray used over the individuals to disinfect them.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus death toll

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X