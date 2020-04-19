Coronavirus positive cases in India mount to 15,707, death toll surpasses 500-mark

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 19: The total number of positive cases in India on Sunday, 19 April, crossed the 15,000 mark with the number of deaths standing at at least 507.

Addressing the daily briefing on COVID-19, on Saturday, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry Lav Aggarwal had said that no new cases have been reported in 45 districts across 23 states in the last 14 days.

The Union Health Ministry also issued an advisory against spraying of disinfectant on people for COVID-19 management, stating that it was physically and psychologically harmful.

COVID-19: Drugs with less than 60 per cent residual shelf life allowed to be imported on condition

Even if a person is potentially exposed with the COVID-19 virus, spraying the external part of the body does not kill the virus that has entered the body, it said, adding there is no scientific evidence to suggest that they are effective even in disinfecting the outer clothing/body in an effective manner.

The ministry said it has received many queries regarding the efficacy (if any) of use disinfectants such as sodium hypochlorite spray used over the individuals to disinfect them.