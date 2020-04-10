Coronavirus: Positive cases cross 6,400 in India; death toll nears 200-mark

New Delhi, Apr 10: With Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Delhi reporting soar in Covid-19 numbers the total cases in India has touched 6,412. 199 people have died so far.

While the number of active COVID-19 cases is 5,709, as many as 503 people were cured and discharged and one had migrated. The health ministry said at least 30 new deaths have been reported since Thursday evening.

Twenty-five deaths were reported from Maharashtra, three from Delhi and one each from Gujarat and Jharkhand.

Maharashtra has reported the most coronavirus deaths at 97, followed by Gujarat at 17, Madhya Pradesh 16 and Delhi 12.

Punjab and Tamil Nadu have reported eight fatalities each while Telengana has reported seven deaths.

West Bengal and Karnataka have registered five deaths each. Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh have reported four deaths each while Haryana and Rajasthan have recorded three deaths each.

Two deaths have been reported from Kerala. Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand reported one fatality each, according to the health ministry data. The 6,412 figure includes 71 foreign nationals.

States worst hit by coronavirus in India

According to the ministry's data updated in the morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 1,364, followed by Tamil Nadu at 834 and Delhi with 720 cases.

The cases have gone up to 463 in Rajasthan, while they have risen to 442 in Telengana Uttar Pradesh has 410 cases so far, followed by Kerala at 357 cases. Andhra Pradesh has reported 348 coronavirus cases Novel coronavirus cases have risen to 259 in Madhya Pradesh, 241 in Gujarat, 181 in Karnataka and 169 in Haryana.

Jammu and Kashmir has 158 cases, West Bengal has 116 and Punjab has 101 positive patients so far.

Odisha has reported 44 coronavirus cases. Thirty-nine people were infected with the virus in Bihar while Uttarakhand has 35 patients and Assam 29.

Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh have 18 cases each while Ladakh has 15 and Jharkhand has 13 positive patients so far. Eleven cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands while 10 were reported from Chhattisgarh.

Goa has reported seven COVID-19 infections, followed by Puducherry at five cases. Manipur has two while Tripura, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported one case each.

'State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation,' the ministry said on its website.