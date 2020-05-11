Coronavirus positive case tally rises to 67,152; biggest one-day jump

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 11: The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 67,152 on Monday, 11 May. According to the Health Ministry figures, there are now 44,029 active cases in the country, while 2,206 people have died. As many as 20,916 patients have been cured or discharged and one has migrated.

In the last 24 hours, 4,213 new cases and 97 deaths have been reported.

Coronavirus crisis: In Punjab, 14 health officials test positive for COVID-19

Meanwhile, the United States has recorded 776 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing the toll to 79,522, AFP reported on Monday, citing the Johns Hopkins University tracker. This is the lowest daily tally since March with recent 24-hour totals ranging from 1,000-2,500, it said.

With a week to go before the third phase of the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end, the Indian Railways said on Sunday that it will gradually start passenger trains from 12 May.