    Coronavirus positive case in India rises to 42,533; Death toll at 1,373

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 04: The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 42,533 on Monday, 4 May. According to the Health Ministry data, this includes 29,453 active cases, 1,373 deaths, 11,706 patients who have cured or discharged and one who has migrated.

    The country on Monday entered the third phase of its lockdown which will last for the next two weeks to curb the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. While many restrictions will continue in the red zones, certain relaxations have been granted in orange and green zones, where less number of COVID-19 cases have been recorded.

    Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has slammed the Centre over the issue of travel of migrant workers, saying if the government can bring back citizens stranded abroad for free, then why can't it extend the same courtesy of free rail travel to the migrants.

    Story first published: Monday, May 4, 2020, 9:05 [IST]
