  • search
Trending Coronavirus Madhya Pradesh
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus: PM to skip 'Holi Milan' events on expert advice to avoid mass gatherings

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 04: In the wake of Coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that he has decided not to participate in any 'Holi milan' programme as experts have advised reducing mass gatherings to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    "Experts across the world have advised reducing mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence this year, I have decided not to participate in any 'Holi milan' programme," the PM tweeted.

    This year, Holi is on March 10.

      NEWS AT 3 PM MARCH 4th, 2020

      The total number of positive coronavirus cases in India has reached to 21 after 15 Italian tourists were tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

      According to reports, as of now 438 persons in India have been reported as suspects, of which 225 have completed 28 days of surveillance and 189 are still under observation.

      As per an official record. over 89 people have been kept in isolation. Out of which 118 tested, 103 have been found negative and results of 14 are awaited.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus

      Story first published: Wednesday, March 4, 2020, 13:06 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 4, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X