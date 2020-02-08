Coronavirus: Passenger from WB in SOS says, over 200 Indians stuck in quarantined Japan ship

India

oi-Mousumi Dash

New Delhi, Feb 08: The death toll due to coronavirus jumped to 722 in China, and 64 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on board the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess in Japan. Among more than 3,700 people, at least six passengers along with several crew members from India are onboard the luxury cruise, that is currently quarantined near Yokohama port. People are in fear of death in the cruise as per some of the passengers of the ship.

However, there was no India so far tested positive for the noble coronavirus, but the fear of getting infected is on rise.

One of the passenger of the ship, who hails from West Bengal posted a SOS message on social media on Friday. He has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ask the Japanese government to keep the coronavirus infected people separately from the other people onboard the ship.

Another man has also asked the authorities to evacuate Indian citizens from Japan like they rescued from epicentre of coronavirus Wuhan in China.

As per reports, in the social media posts the Bengal resident had said that there are nearly 200 Indians onboard the ship and none of them have tested positive as of now.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said the developments of the cruise ship are being monitored closely.

On Friday through a tweet, the External Affairs Minister said, "Many Indian crew & some Indian passengers are onboard the cruise ship #DiamondPrincess quarantined off Japan due to #Coronavirus. None have tested positive, as per the latest information provided by our Embassy."

As of now the Japanese authorities have tested about 280 people on board the Diamond Princess suspecting coronavirus.

And on Saturday, the test results from six more people were released among which three were confirmed cases. So far the Japanese health ministry didn't give any details of their nationality of these three. Total 64 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus on board the quarantined cruise ship.

Meanwhile, they have been sent to hospital confirmed the Japanese health ministry.

More than 3,700 passengers and crew on are present in the cruise presently.