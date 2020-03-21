  • search
    Coronavirus Pandemic: Yogi Adityanath announces Rs 1,000 aid for daily wagers

    Lucknow, Mar 21: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced cash aid of Rs 1000 each to 20,3700 registered lakh daily wage workers in the state.

    The cash aid will be given through state Labour Department with the help of labour cess. Around 15 lakh people who depend on small shops, kiosks will also be benefitted with this.

    "The whole nation is following instructions and precautions and so as uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also addressed the nation and urged people to avoid gatherings. Coronavirus is in second stage in our country and if we get successful in stopping it here, it will be a message for the whole world," said Adityanath.

    "This spread can be stopped only by stringent measures. Isolation wards have been made across Uttar Pradesh. People are also recovering. We need to be prepared to fight the virus," he added.

    Coronavirus cases in India rises to 258

    "We all must adhere to 'Janta curfew' called by the Prime Minister. All metro rail, state and city bus services in the state to remain closed tomorrow," he further said.

    A total of 23 people have been found to be infected with coronavirus in the state. Out of the total cases, nine people have recovered. We have sufficient number of isolation wards in the state.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 21, 2020, 11:12 [IST]
