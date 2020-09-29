Coronavirus pandemic: India's one-day COVID-19 cases drop to 70,589

India

New Delhi, Sep 29: Union health ministry on Tuesday said that India registered a drop in the number of new coronavirus cases. According to Union health ministry, the number of new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours is 70,589, the country has been recording over 80,000 cases over the last few days.

There are 9,47,576 active cases, while 51,01,398 patients have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The country recorded 776 fatalities in the last 24 hours, which pushed the death toll to 96,318, according to health ministry.

The ministry also informed that over 82 per cent of the total patients have been recovered and discharged.

"India has witnessed close to 100 per cent increase in recoveries in the past month. More than 82 per cent of total cases (exceeding 50 lakhs) recovered and discharged. Active cases (lower than 10 lakhs) a small proportion (less than 1/5th) of total cases," the ministry said in a tweet.

On Monday, it had said that recovered cases have outpaced active cases by over five times.

In a series of tweets, the ministry said, "The commendable feat has been achieved through enhanced medical infrastructure, implementation of the standard treatment protocol, full dedication, and commitment of doctors, paramedics, and frontline workers."