Coronavirus pandemic: Bengaluru Police provide food to needy during lockdown

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Mar 24: The Bengaluru City Police on Tuesday was showered with praises for showing their humane side while helping the needy during the state-wide lockdown in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, when scores of people were off the street in heart of the city, the police came forward to provide food to daily wagers, homeless and other people affected by the lockdown imposed in Karnataka.

Around 6-7 people were served food by the police.

The incident happened in the afternoon, when police personnel carrying food packets in vehicles for their colleagues on duty were seen feeding homeless people on pavements.

Meawhile, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa had extended the lockdown to cover the entire state, including Bengaluru, in a fresh order beyond the nine districts that was earlier under restrictions.

The chief minister even asked people not to hoard groceries or fall prey to panic.

The lockdown mentioned all shops, commercial establishments, offices, workshops, godowns dealing shall close their operations subject to exceptions, while all industries and factories except those dealing with essential goods and services, food, medical equipment, drugs, fuel, agricultural inputs etc, to remain closed.

Meanwhile, eight new positive coronavirus cases were confirmed in Karnataka on Tuesday, taking the tally to 41 in the state, the health department said.

"Till date 41 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state which includes one death and 3 discharged," the department said.

According the department bulletin, 37 positive patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and their condition is stable. Of the 41 confirmed cases, six are transit passengers hailing from Kerala who have landed in airports and being treated in Karnataka.