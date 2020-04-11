  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: Why lifting lockdown in India is a bad idea

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 11: The Chinese government was the first to alert the World Health Organisation (WHO) after several cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) came to light in December 2019.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Why lifting lockdown in India is a bad idea

    As the deadly virus began to spread across the world, India witnessed its first case on January 30, 2020. With this, it can be seen that the coronavirus is driven by human-to-human transmission, forcing the government authorities to call for social distancing as an effective way to curb the spread of COVID-19.

    Govt gears up for post lockdown scenario, hints at possible relaxations

    According to reports, before China imposed a complete lockdown in January, the R0 of the virus had increased to 2.38, indicating a high capacity for sustained transmission. However, China was quick to announce a complete lockdown on January 23.

    After China, India called for a nationwide lockdown on March 22. This move by the government came after Janta Curfew was called as an experiment.

    A report that analysed the data on coronavirus spread till April 8, claimed that the rate of positive COVID-19 cases in India with densely-populated regions is 4.5-5.0 per cent, as compared to much higher figures in the European nations and the United States.

    It can be seen that India is yet to begin its testing on clusters with high rates of COVID-19. However, one remarkable move that India is witnessing is that the nation is registering lack of severe and critical cases.

    What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

    With this, it can be seen that India has done exceptionally well so far in curbing the deadly virus. But, it also has several other challenges to sustain the benefits of the lockdown and lifting the lockdown for the next few weeks, remain crucial.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus curfew indian government

    Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 10:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X