  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: Why are children more susceptible to COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 09: With several numbers of COVID-19 positive cases and fatalities are grabbing the headlines, it can be seen that most of the affected people turn out to be elder than younger.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Why are children more susceptible to COVID-19
    17-days-old, first infant diagnosed with coronavirus in China

    While everyone is vulnerable to the deadly virus, people above 60 years of age and children are particularly seen susceptible to the coronavirus.

    What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

    According to a study, that was published on March 31, 2020 by the Birth Defects Clinical Research Center of Sichuan Province and Southwest Medical University, describes the clinical features of the COVID-19 pandemic among children.

    In the early stages of the outbreak, it was reported that COVID-19 would severely spread among adults over the age of 15 years, as the number of confirmed cases among children remained lesser.

    Also, it is reportedly said that the researchers found it difficult to track the virus among children as they did not "clearly describe their health status or contact history".

    To compare COVID-19 to other coronavirus outbreaks, during SARS in 2002-2003, the global number of children infected (between age groups of 4 months to 17 years) was less than 0.02 per cent of the total cases and number of deaths reported.

    Also, during the MERS outbreak, out of over 1,600 cases, those children who were less than 19 years of age, accounted for less than 2.2 per cent of all cases.

    Fake News Buster

    Citing these data, researchers have claimed that 56 per cent of children demonstrated evidence of transmission through family gatherings and 43 per cent had a history of exposure to the epidemic site in China.

    Also, the first infant that was diagnosed with coronavirus in China, was 17-days-old. It is also said that the newborn was confirmed to have been infected just 36 hours after the cesarean delivery.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus children

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X