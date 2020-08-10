Coronavirus outbreak: West Bengal's COVID-19 toll crosses 2,000-mark

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Kolkata, Aug 10: West Bengal on Sunday reported 54 more COVID-19 fatalities, raising the death toll to 2,059, the state's health department said in a bulletin.

A total of 2,939 fresh infections increased the caseload to 95,554, it said. The metropolis accounted for the highest number of 21 deaths, followed by neighbouring North 24 Parganas district (15).

Of the 54 fatalities, 53 were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the department said. Kolkata also topped the list of fresh cases (615), while North 24 Parganas reported 588 infections.

Since Saturday, as many as 1,996 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the number of those cured to 67,120, the bulletin said. West Bengal now has 26,375 active coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally increased to 21 lakh on Sunday, while the death toll climbed to 43,379 with 861 more fatalities. The number of recoveries surged to 14,80,884 with record 53,879 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking recovery rate to 68.78 per cent.

There are 6,28,747 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), comprising 29.20 per cent of the total caseload in the country. The total coronavirus cases have mounted to 21,53,010, including 43,379 deaths.