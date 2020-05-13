Coronavirus outbreak: West Bengal govt to divide red zone into three; No quick relief

Kolkata, May 13: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee underscored the need for a three-month plan to deal with the ongoing coronavirus crisis, and announced that areas in Red Zones would be soon given more relaxations while the 100-day work scheme would be restarted in non-containment areas.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting, the West Bengal Chief Minister said, "Don't think we will get relief from the COVID-19 crisis anytime soon. We should have a three-month short-term plan in place to tackle the situation."

CM Mamata also said that the Red Zones would be divided into three categories, and said, "Steps would also be taken to restart the 100-day work scheme in the non-containment areas."

The West Bengal Chief Minister also slammed the Centre's decision on the nationwide lockdown plan, claiming that the residents were facing problems because it was "poorly planned". This remark, by the Chief Minister, came less than 24 hours after her video conference meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that was held on Momday in which she criticised the Centre for politicising the state's response to the pandemic situation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and said that the announcement for Lockdown 4.0 would be made before May 18.

He also urged the people to purchase and propagate local produce and products to support local producers and manufacturers. PM Modi said that the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown would be different from the previous ones.