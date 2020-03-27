  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar lends support to RBI's decision

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 27: Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday said the Reserve Bank of India's measures to help businesses tide over the economic crisis in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak would boost economic activities.

    The RBI has asked all lending institutions to allow a three-month moratorium on EMI payments in order to infuse liquidity into the system. It has also allowed banks to defer interest on working capital loans for the next three months.

    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar
    Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

    Taking to Twitter, Javdekar said, ".@narendramodi government's historical decisions in succession. Three months moratorium on repayment of #EMI will help all home buyers, vehicle buyers and other customers. #IndiaFightsCorona #StayHomeStaySafe #RBIActs."

    "Steps announced by #RBI will reduce interest burden on businesses/industries and will boost economic activities," the minister, who holds multiple portfolios including Information and Broadcasting," said in another tweet.

    Banks safe, no need for panic withdrawal: RBI Governor

      NEWS AT 3 PM, MARCH 27th, 2020

      RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said about Rs 3.74 lakh crore liquidity on aggregate basis will be infused into the financial system to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

      More PRAKASH JAVADEKAR News

      Read more about:

      prakash javadekar support reserve bank of india economic crisis coronavirus

      Story first published: Friday, March 27, 2020, 13:07 [IST]
      Other articles published on Mar 27, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X