Coronavirus outbreak: These states in India contribute more to COVID-19 cases

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 03: The number of coronavirus cases in the country crossed the 2,00,000-mark, Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. According to the Health Ministry, nearly half of this number (1,01,497) are active cases in the country and 1,00,303 have been cured or discharged. The country has so far seen 5,815 deaths.

According to the official data released by the Health Ministry, Maharashtra is seen continuing to lead the tally of the states with highest caseload with 72,300 COVID-19 positive cases.

The state has seen its infection tally rise rapidly. Maharashtra has 72,300 cases on coronavirus. 2,465 people have died while 31,333 have been cured or discharged. Meanwhile, the state is battling against Cyclone Nisarga which is expected to make landfall near Alibaug around noon on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu, the southern state is second in the list of states which are severely-affected by the coronavirus pandemic. This state has so far recorded 24,586 COVID-19 positive cases. As many as 197 people have died due to the disease in the state and 13,706 have been discharged.

Delhi, the national capital has reached this grim milestone courtesy rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases. Earlier, the national capital saw its daily tally increase by 1,000 for a few days. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city-state are 22,132. The death toll stands at 556.

In Gujarat, as many as 17,617 positive cases have been recorded, with 1,092 deaths. Gujarat would also be the second state to be affected by Cyclone Nisarga today. As many as 18 districts across the state would experience heavy rainfall and strong winds.

Rajasthan is the fifth state to be affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state now stands at 9,373. According to the data, 203 people have died, 6,435 have been discharged.

Other notable states with a rise in COVID-19 cases in India are Bihar (4,155 cases), Andhra Pradesh (3,898 cases), Karnataka ( 3,796 cases) and Telangana (2,891 cases).