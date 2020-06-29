Coronavirus outbreak: These special trains in Tamil Nadu will not function from today till July 15

New Delhi, June 29: With the number of novel coronavirus cases on the rise, the Southern Railway has cancelled seven special trains that are operated within the state from Monday (June 29) after the state government's request.

The special trains that are operated within the state would be cancelled from June 29 to July 15.

In a tweet, the Southern Railways said, "As per the request of the Government of Tamil Nadu, in view of the increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Tamil Nadu, the special trains running within state are cancelled from 29/06/2020 to 15/07/2020."

However, it is reportedly said that the special superfast train from New Delhi to Dr MGR Chennai Central Station will continue to operate.

In a press release, issued by the Southern Railway said the seven special trains including Tiruchi-Chengalpet-Tiruchi, Madurai-Villupuram-Madurai, Coimbatore-Katpadi-Coimbatore, Tiruchi-Chengalpet-Tiruchi, Arakkonam-Coimbatore-Arakkonam, Coimbatore-Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore and Tiruchi-Nagercoil-Tiruchi, would be cancelled till July 15.

Meanwhile, passengers who have made advance reservations will get a full refund.

The single-day spike in COVID-19 cases in the nation was reported in several states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and West Bengal as the country-wide tally rose by nearly 20,000 on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh has announced a door-to-door survey joining other states and union territories, including Delhi, Goa and Odisha, while a 14-day lockdown began from Sunday evening in Guwahati in Assam.