Coronavirus outbreak: Ten points Rahul Gandhi stressed upon during video conferencing

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 16: Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday held a press briefing via video conferencing where he talked about the present situation of coronavirus in the country.

Addressing the media, the Congress leaders said that the nationwide lockdown is not a permanent solution to the coronavirus outbreak in the country and described it as a "pause button".

The Congress leader also slammed the Centre by saying that COVID-19 testing in the country is not up to the mark.

Here are ten points Rahul Gandhi stressed upon while addressing the media.

Blunt instruments must not be used. Lockdown has not resolved the problem, it has only postponed the problem. Nationwide lockdown is in no way a solution to fight COVID-19. Lockdown is like a pause button. It is going to start its work again when we come out after the lockdown. Increase the testing for coronavirus dramatically and your testing has to go from chasing the virus to moving ahead of it. Biggest weapon against coronavirus is testing. Through that one could know where the virus is moving and can isolate, target and fight it. India's testing rate is 199 out of a million. All tests that India has done in the last 72 days, work out to an approx average of 350 tests per district. Testing should be pushed aggressively and use testing strategically to assist the states in their fight. Use testing not to just track patients but to create a map of India to see where the virus is headling. India must unite and fight against it as the country has reached a level, where it is in an emergency situation. To fight against coronavirus, the main force is working at the state and district levels. Centre needs to work on the issues of migrant workers stranded in different cities.