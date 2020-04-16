For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Coronavirus outbreak: Ten points Rahul Gandhi stressed upon during video conferencing
India
New Delhi, Apr 16: Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday held a press briefing via video conferencing where he talked about the present situation of coronavirus in the country.
Addressing the media, the Congress leaders said that the nationwide lockdown is not a permanent solution to the coronavirus outbreak in the country and described it as a "pause button".
Coronavirus outbreak: Rahul Gandhi unhappy over Centre's stand on testing COVID-19 cases
The Congress leader also slammed the Centre by saying that COVID-19 testing in the country is not up to the mark.
Here are ten points Rahul Gandhi stressed upon while addressing the media.
- Blunt instruments must not be used. Lockdown has not resolved the problem, it has only postponed the problem.
- Nationwide lockdown is in no way a solution to fight COVID-19. Lockdown is like a pause button. It is going to start its work again when we come out after the lockdown.
- Increase the testing for coronavirus dramatically and your testing has to go from chasing the virus to moving ahead of it.
- Biggest weapon against coronavirus is testing. Through that one could know where the virus is moving and can isolate, target and fight it.
- India's testing rate is 199 out of a million. All tests that India has done in the last 72 days, work out to an approx average of 350 tests per district.
- Testing should be pushed aggressively and use testing strategically to assist the states in their fight.
- Use testing not to just track patients but to create a map of India to see where the virus is headling.
- India must unite and fight against it as the country has reached a level, where it is in an emergency situation.
- To fight against coronavirus, the main force is working at the state and district levels.
- Centre needs to work on the issues of migrant workers stranded in different cities.