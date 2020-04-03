  • search
Coronavirus
    Coronavirus outbreak: Telangana BJP slams TRS govt for not taking sufficient action against COVID-19

    Hyderabad, Apr 03: In what comes as a major drawback in Telangana, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines and approval criteria for COVID19 testing in the state, only Gandhi Hospital is testing for coronavirus in Telangana.

    Neighbouring states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have already started large scale testing, through multiple public and private test centers. It's very important for Telangana State Government to follow lead in the larger interest of its people.

    Speaking to OneIndia, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Saagar Rao said, "CM KCR should understand, not testing enough at this early phase to isolate the coronavirus positive cases from the general population can lead to devastating outcomes in the near future."

    "Testing in the state's current coronavirus hotspots like Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Old City of Hyderabad is extremely essential to curtail further transmission of this dangerous virus across the districts in the state," he added.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Opposition party leaders slam PM Modi for his call to light candles on April 5

    COVID19 is a serious contagion world-wide currently, and it has proven beyond doubt that any inaction or unwarranted contemplation by governments can lead to serious implications suddenly on the state's health infrastructure and number of deaths.

    The state BJP has suggested to the KCR government to work responsibly at this critical phase to test more and isolate more people in the state's hotspots immediately.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call today to the entire nation, to unite together to fight this crisis responsibly.

    BJP requests people of Telangana State to stay home, stay safe and follow the state government's directives.

    Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 13:52 [IST]
