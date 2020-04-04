  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: Tamil Nadu prisoners extend support to fight COVID-19 in the state

    By
    |

    Chennai, Apr 04: With the spread of COVID-19 continued to grapple worldwide, there has been a huge demand for face masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) across the world.

    Taking Tamil Nadu into consideration, Coimbatore prisoners have taken an initiative to make face masks to ensure there's no shortage in the state while treating coronavirus patients.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Tamil Nadu prisoners extend support to fight COVID-19 in the state

    In a day, the prisoners at Coimbatore central prison is seen making about 3,000 to 5,000 face masks with 20 male and five female prisoners involved in this task.

    With each mask costing Rs 10, it will be provided to Tamil Nadu police and sanitisation workers, who are in desparate need to cover their face to avoid any infection while they are on duty.

    This initiative by the prisoners come at time after 75 new cases of coronavirus in the state, with 74 being traced to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation that was held in Nizamuddin, Delhi.

    Mizoram releases 338 prisoners amidst COVID-19 outbreak

    The religious congregation palyed a major role in spreading the virus among people, putting several people's life at risk across India.

    According to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country increased to 2,902 including 2,650 active cases, 183 patients who have recovered and 68 fatalities.

    With a whopping 411 cases in Tamil Nadu, this South Indian state has become the second highest in the country as it has seen six recoveries and one death.

    More TAMIL NADU News

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu prisoners support coronavirus

    Story first published: Saturday, April 4, 2020, 16:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X