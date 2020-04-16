Coronavirus outbreak: Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Delhi see increase in number of COVID-19 hotspots

New Delhi, Apr 16: The Centre has identified about 170 districts in the country as coronavirus hotspots and classified them as the Red Zone. These zones will have strict lockdown measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In 25 states and Union Territories, the central government has declared 170 hotspots with 123 hotspot districts having large outbreaks and 47 hotspot districts with clusters. The Centre has also identified 207 non-hotspot districts with clusters in 27 states.

It is reportedly said the districts that are witnessing the high number of cases or high growth rate of infections, are being marked as hotspots. Also, the districts having a few number of cases have been identified as non-hotspots; and those which have reported no cases are named as green zones.

In recent reports, it can be seen that Tamil Nadu, with 22 of its 27 districts, is the only state in India with the highest number of districts designated as hotspots. Maharashtra takes the second slot with 14 hotspots, Uttar Pradesh with 13, Rajasthan 12, Andhra Pradesh with 11 and Delhi with 10.

Telangana, which has more than 600 cases, is next on the list with nine hotspot districts, followed by Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Karnataka with eight each, Kerala with seven, and Gujarat. Haryana and Madhya Pradesh with six each.