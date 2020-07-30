Coronavirus outbreak: Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami extends lockdown till August 31

Chennai, July 30: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday extended the lockdown till August 31 in the state as the number of coronavirus cases are seen increasing in the state.

He further went on to say that the state would witness complete shutdown/curfew on Sundays and e-pass would be required for interstate and travel from other states.

For the seventh consecutive day, Tamil Nadu recorded its highest single-day count with 6,426 fresh cases reported in the state on Wednesday, taking the state tally to 2,34,114. Among these, Chennai reported 1,117 positive cases, bringing the city's total to 97,575.

On Wednesday, the state recorded 82 deaths, putting the state toll at 3,741. 75 of them had succumbed due to comorbidities. As of Wednesday, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu is 57,490. Till date, 1,42,055 males, 92,032 females and 27 transgenders have tested positive for the deadly virus in the state.

The state discharged 5,927 patients following treatment today, putting the total number of recoveries at 1,72,883.