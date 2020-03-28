  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: Supreme Court's Offices of Registry to remain close till April 15

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 28: Amid the ongoing preventive measures to stop the COVID-19 cycle, the Supreme Court's Offices of Registry is said to remain closed till April 15.

    However, there are few exemptions where the protocol, caretaking section, computer and judicial sections and court masters is expected to continue as usual.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Supreme Courts Offices of Registry to remain close till April 15

    An order from the Supreme Court, dated March 27 said, "Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India has directed that as a preventive measure in view of Covid-19 pandemic, the Offices of the Registry (except Protocol, Caretaking Section, Computer and Judicial Sections dealing with filing and listing of matters and Court Masters) shall continue to remain closed till 15th April, 2020 on the same terms and conditions as notified earlier vide Order dated 22' March, 2020."

    #Stayathome and send us your selfie

    On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to deal with the spread of coronavirus. He also claimed that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease.

    Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported a total of 724 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in India.

    More SUPREME COURT News

    Read more about:

    supreme court closed coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X