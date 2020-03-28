Coronavirus outbreak: Supreme Court's Offices of Registry to remain close till April 15

New Delhi, Mar 28: Amid the ongoing preventive measures to stop the COVID-19 cycle, the Supreme Court's Offices of Registry is said to remain closed till April 15.

However, there are few exemptions where the protocol, caretaking section, computer and judicial sections and court masters is expected to continue as usual.

An order from the Supreme Court, dated March 27 said, "Hon'ble the Chief Justice of India has directed that as a preventive measure in view of Covid-19 pandemic, the Offices of the Registry (except Protocol, Caretaking Section, Computer and Judicial Sections dealing with filing and listing of matters and Court Masters) shall continue to remain closed till 15th April, 2020 on the same terms and conditions as notified earlier vide Order dated 22' March, 2020."

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to deal with the spread of coronavirus. He also claimed that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported a total of 724 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in India.