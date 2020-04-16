  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: Shiv Sena threatens BJP of exposing its 'conspiracy' on migrant crisis

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Apr 16: Shiv Sena on Thursday said the Maharashtra government would expose the "conspiracy" behind the recent migrants' unrest in Mumbai, and accused the opposition BJP of leaving no chance to disturb the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation in the state.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Shiv Sena threatens BJP of exposing its conspiracy on migrant crisis

    In its mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Shiv Sena said outstation trains not only depart from suburban Bandra, but also from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai Central and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the metropolis. But, the crowd gathered only at Bandra.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Maharashtra, Delhi see dip in COVID-19 cases

    "What do you call this? It is a big conspiracy and we will unmask it. The state government will nail attempts to see the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to create disturbance. We are sad that the opposition should stoop to a new low," the Marathi daily said.

    More than 1,000 migrant workers ignored the lockdown norms and gathered near Bandra station on Tuesday demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus-enforced curbs till May 3.

    The Sena said the present crisis has affected a cross-section of society, but daily wagers are the worst hit and the government needs to take a different stand for poor people.

    More MAHARASHTRA GOVERNMENT News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra government shiv sena bjp uddhav thackeray politics

    Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 16:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X