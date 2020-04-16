Coronavirus outbreak: Shiv Sena threatens BJP of exposing its 'conspiracy' on migrant crisis

Mumbai, Apr 16: Shiv Sena on Thursday said the Maharashtra government would expose the "conspiracy" behind the recent migrants' unrest in Mumbai, and accused the opposition BJP of leaving no chance to disturb the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation in the state.

In its mouthpiece 'Saamana', the Shiv Sena said outstation trains not only depart from suburban Bandra, but also from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai Central and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in the metropolis. But, the crowd gathered only at Bandra.

"What do you call this? It is a big conspiracy and we will unmask it. The state government will nail attempts to see the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to create disturbance. We are sad that the opposition should stoop to a new low," the Marathi daily said.

More than 1,000 migrant workers ignored the lockdown norms and gathered near Bandra station on Tuesday demanding transport arrangements to go back to their native places. This came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the coronavirus-enforced curbs till May 3.

The Sena said the present crisis has affected a cross-section of society, but daily wagers are the worst hit and the government needs to take a different stand for poor people.