    Coronavirus outbreak: Shiv Sena, NCP slam PM Modi; Question about India's economic concerns

    Mumbai, Apr 14: The Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation lacked substance.

    This comment by the two political parties came after PM Modi did not suggest ways to strengthen the economy or a relief package for the poor and those worst hit by the lockdown.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Shiv Sena, NCP slam PM Modi; Question about Indias economic concerns
    Image Courtesy: ANI

    Manish Kayande, the Shiv Sena spokesperson took a dig at the Prime Minister, saying that PM Modi did not give any activity to people this time like clanging utensils or lighting lamps.

    While addressing the nation, PM Modi said that some relaxations may be allowed after April 20 in places where there are no hotspots. Reacting to this, Kayande said the Prime Minister could have announced extension of the lockdown on Wednesday itself along with the new guidelines, instead of declaring it separately.

    Also, Maharashtra Minister and NCP national spokesman Nawab Malik noted that the Prime Minister talked about helping the poor.

    Reacting to this, Malik said, "But, he could have announced a package on behalf of the central government to help the poor, those working in the unorganised sector who are the worst hit due to the lockdown. There was no mention of it anywhere."

    X