  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Pune Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus outbreak: Scientists in Pune capture first image of COVID-19

    By
    |

    Pune, Mar 28: In what comes as a major development from India, the first images of what the novel coronavirus looks like are out.

    These pictures of the novel coronavirus have been taken by a team of ICMR-NIV scientists in Pune.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Scientists in Pune capture first image of COVID-19

    According to reports, the pictures have been taken using a transmission electron microscope and have been published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research.

    Sars-Cov-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are from the throat swab of the first laboratory confirmed case in India reported on January 30.

    #Stayathome and send us your selfie

    The pictures revealed the presence of stalk-like projections ending in round structures typical of a coronavirus particle.

    According to reports, the description of a novel virus, was referred to as the Wuhan coronavirus (CoV). It is probably the most recent human pneumonia-like virus with a potential of high outbreak.

    More PUNE News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus pune scientists

    Story first published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 9:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X