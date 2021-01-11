As India gears up for COVID19 Vaccine roll out, Centre guides States/UTs on Co-WIN management

Coronavirus outbreak: Schools, colleges to reopen in Gujarat today

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Ahmedabad, Jan 11: With a decline in the number of coronavirus cases, schools in Gujarat will reopen for students of Classes 10 and 12 on Monday. The classes will also reopen for graduation and post-graduation final years with mandatory compliance of COVID-19 prevention standard operating procedures (SOPs) and consent of parents.

According to reports, schools and colleges have remained shut since March last year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 150,999 lives so far, while the caseload stood at 10,450,284, as of Sunday.

PM Modi to meet chief ministers today over Covid-19 vaccine rollout

The schools will have to strictly follow the Centre mandated SOP for reopening. Under this, the school administration is required to make arrangements for thermal guns, soaps, etc. for the same in coordination with the government officials.

Meanwhile, the schools are asked to coordinate with the local Community health centers and Primary health care centers and follow the guidelines pertaining to social distancing, masks, etc in the classroom.

India going ahead with induction plan for Russia S-400 systems despite US warning

With offline classes resuming, the online education system will continue as usual. However, school administration can stop the mass promotion of online classes.

Students, who are attending the schools will require the consent of their parents. The schools have sent the forms to all the parents. Attendance is not mandatory.